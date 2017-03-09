What time is Countdown on TV?

Countdown is on Channel 4 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 2.10pm.

Who are the presenters?

The show is presented by former Apprentice aide Nick Hewer who took over as host in 2012.

He is joined by Rachel Riley and Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner.

Has Countdown always been on Channel 4?

Yes! Countdown was the first programme ever broadcast on Channel 4 on the 2nd November 1982. Since then it has run near-constantly for over 6,000 episodes making it one of the longest running quiz shows on television.

Previous presenters have included Richard Whiteley (1982-2005), Des Lynam (2005-2006), Des O'Connor (2007-2008), Jeff Stelling (2009-2011).

Where is Countdown made?

Countdown is currently filmed at MediaCityUK in Salford Quays near Manchester.

For the first 27 years, the show was made at The Leeds Studios in West Yorkshire, moving to Granda Studios between 2009 and 2013.

How do I apply to be a contestant on Countdown?

If you fancy your chances on the show, you can download an application for here. Fill it in and return it to: Contestant Applications, Countdown, ITV Studios Limited, The Television Centre, Kirkstall Road, Leeds, LS3 1JS or email it to countdown@channel4.com.