It looks like we’re finally about to learn some new details about the much-anticipated seventh season of Game of Thrones, with HBO announcing a special Facebook Live broadcast that will hopefully shed some light on what to expect from the smash-hit fantasy series.

Chief among the details fans will be desperate to find out will include the inclusion of any new characters (including Jim Broadbent’s new hire), the fate of old favourites, and the very basic – but very important – information of when the series will actually air, after being shifted to the summer from its usual April start.

Hopefully, answers will be forthcoming on the Game of Thrones Facebook page when the broadcast begins at 7.00pm UK time, and you can watch the whole thing on this page when the time comes.

Finally, winter (and info) is coming.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO and Sky Atlantic this summer