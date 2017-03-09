Wales face Ireland in Cardiff this Friday 10 March, in the only night-time kick-off of the 2017 Six Nations.

Wales have just one win in this year's tournament after painful losses to both England and Scotland. Ireland, who suffered a slow start after also losing to the Scots, have managed to get their title campaign back on track and could yet snatch the title with a final match against England in Dublin.

That will have to wait however, as first they must upset the Welsh at home. Ready for some prime time pyrotechnics? Here's all the key TV times.

What time is Wales v Ireland live on TV?

Match coverage begins at 7.30pm live on BBC1 this Friday 10 March 2017. The game is also live on Welsh language channel S4C from 7.15pm.

What time is kick-off?

The match starts at 8pm.

