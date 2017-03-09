When the cameras zoomed in on Nicole Kidman clapping at the Oscars, it seemed as though she had turned into a seal – or been replaced by an alien who had never seen a human clap before.

But now the Hollywood actress has revealed the simple reason behind her absurd clapping technique: she was absolutely covered in expensive diamonds.

Why is Nicole Kidman clapping like a seal? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h6jLxaJBML — *crying cat face* (@RSYLS) February 27, 2017

Speaking to Kiss FM's Kyle and Jackie O, Nicole said it was a choice between clapping weirdly, or not at all.

"It's because of the rings you idiots," Kyle suggested. "That's why she's clapping like that – she doesn't want to damage the jewels!"

"Yes, yes!" Nicole replied. "I'm so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward! I was like, 'Gosh, I really want to clap'.

"I don't want to not be clapping, which would be worse right? 'Why isn't Nicole clapping?'

"So therefore I'm clapping, but it was really difficult because I had this huge ring on which was not my own but was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it!"

The Oscar-nominated Lion star was decked out on the night with 119 carats worth of Harry Winston diamonds – and even with an A-List salary it would be hard to replace those jewels if they got damaged...