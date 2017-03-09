A world-famous natural landmark in Malta, nicknamed "The Azure Window" and used as a backdrop in Game of Thrones, has collapsed into the sea.

After hundreds of years, the striking rock formation – named Tieqa ta-Dwejra in Maltese – suddenly disappeared during heavy storms in Gozo.

The site from where one could admire it-Tieqa tad-Dwejra. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/S4XV6MyKRu — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 8, 2017

The Azure Window could be spotted in the Dothraki wedding scene in Game of Thrones during season one.

It also popped up in Clash of the Titans, The Odyssey and The Count of Monte Cristo.

The collapse of the popular tourist destination was not totally unexpected, as natural erosion had already raised concerns about the Azure Window's stability and its future.

Officials recently announced plans to fine people who climbed over the structure, although this rule was loosely enforced. But the collapse came sooner than predicted.

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted the "heartbreaking" news, writing:

I have just been informed that the beautiful Tieqa tad-Dwejra in #Gozo has collapsed. Updates soon. — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) March 8, 2017