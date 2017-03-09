New EastEnders signing Lisa Faulkner has revealed how she landed her new role on the BBC1 soap.

Speaking this morning to Christine Lampard on ITV's Lorraine, Faulkner said: "The producers phoned up and said asked if I go and meet them. And I met Sean [O'Connor, executive producer] and Julia Crampsie the casting director and he just sold this character to me.

"He was very good at pitching this great character and show and I just came back thinking, 'hmm, let’s just see what happens'. And then they phoned and asked if I'd do it and I thought, 'why not? What’s the worst that could happen?'"

The actress and cookery writer also said that she'd now commenced filming her first scenes, noting: “I started filming a couple of days ago. It’s a bit of a baptism. You just go into this place and go, 'oh my gosh it’s so fast'. But everybody’s really lovely."

Faulkner's role will be to play a new stylish, sophisticated businesswoman by the name of Fi Browning. Speaking when her signing was announced last week, show boss Sean O'Connor said: “I’m really thrilled that we have been able to tempt Lisa Faulkner back to TV drama and back to the BBC.

"She’s an extremely accomplished and hugely popular actress and we’re very excited to have her in Albert Square.

"Fi Browning is something of a departure for EastEnders - a no-nonsense but sophisticated businesswoman with strength and vulnerability. But does she have an agenda? And who - or what- has she set her sights on?”

Viewers can expect the actress to be on screens from Spring.

