The first image of Jurassic World 2 has been released – and it reveals a mysterious young girl in a natural history museum, face to face with the giant skull of a triceratops.

Director JA Bayona unveiled the first proper photo, writing: "So excited to show you this!!"

So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure. #JW2 pic.twitter.com/U7eJRANXgg — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) March 8, 2017

The girl has her back turned to the camera, so her identity has not yet been revealed. But seeing as this is the first glimpse of the sequel – and she is featured so prominently – is this new character set to be a vital part of Jurassic World 2?

The youngster will be starring alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are reprising their roles in the dino-sci-fi franchise.

They'll be joined by newcomers Toby Jones, James Cromwell and Justice Smith. Filming is already under way in London and will later move to Hawaii.

Bayona's first image from set did not disappoint fans of the Jurassic Park franchise...

Details about the plot have been kept tightly under wraps, especially since Jurassic World became a box office sensation and the fourth-highest grossing film of all time.

But there have been hints that it could be a parable about the treatment of captive animals in today's society, or that it could even explore a world where competitors had developed dinosaurs, too.

The movie, which still has no official title, will be released in UK cinemas in June 2018