It’s been two years since last we saw Thor on screen but now the Norse god of the Marvel universe is back and he’s brought Jeff Goldblum with him.

Jurassic Park star Goldblum joins Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in Thor: Ragnarok as the Grandmaster, one of the oldest living beings in the universe who enjoys pitting its inhabitants against each other for his own amusement.

Entertainment Weekly has given us our first sneak peek at Goldblum in costume and while he’s dropped the traditional blue skin hue, he’s made sure to nod to it with a gloriously metallic stripe from his lip to his chin and some striking blue eyeliner.

It is, as Patsy would say, absolutely fabulous, darling.

Goldblum’s not the only new addition to the cast, though. Cate Blanchett takes her first steps into the Marvel universe as Hela, the comic book world’s goddess and ruler of the northernmost realms of the dead.

In the comics she’s the offspring of sorceress giantess Angrboda and errr, Loki. Or at least the being that would one day be known as Loki. So could Tom Hiddleston actually be playing her dad?

While you ponder that question, let’s talk about Thor.

He’s chopped his mop and is sporting some flashy face paint.

Oh and there’s also a sneak peek at Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, who’s based on the Asgardian warrior goddess Brunnhilde.

This merry band of misfits will hit cinema screens on 27th October, as Thor goes head to head with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a “deadly gladiatorial contest” – which we’re guessing will be set up by Goldblum’s Grandmaster.

And as if battling his old buddy wasn’t enough to deal with, Asgard’s golden boy will also have to take on the all-powerful Hela, who’s utterly determined to destroy Asgard and it’s civilization.

Thor: Ragnarok opens in UK cinemas on 27th October 2017