Teen thug Keegan will push schoolmate Shakil to the brink in tonight's EastEnders as the pair come to blows.

With Keegan's indecent online clip of Bex having attracted the attention of the police, Shakil has also found himself caught up in the drama thanks to the naked selfie he sent to his then-girlfriend.

With Keegan appearing to revel in the upset he's caused, Shakil ends up snapping, only for mum Carmel to walk in on the fracas.

But will Shakil reveal the true details of what's been going on at Walford High?

You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

