EastEnders has revealed what is wrong with the health of Ian Beale: he's at high risk of type 2 diabetes.

Following weeks of speculation about Ian's many toilet trips and impromptu naps, fans finally learned what was going on with the soap's longest-standing character - not that he initially seemed too bothered by the diagnosis.

After laughing off the doctor's words, Ian was quickly informed by his GP that left unchecked, the condition could lead to blindness, amputations and comas.

Hence Ian eventually calling his family together to tell them that he now needs to make some big changes to his life. As ever, the Beales rallied and started binning sweet treats by the box-load, much to Lauren's chagrin.

But will Ian really be able to abstain from sugary snacks and embark on a healthier lifestyle?

For those unaware, diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high.

Type 2 sufferers find that their pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin or that their body's cells don't react to insulin. It is believed that - in the UK - 90 per cent of all adults with diabetes have Type 2.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.