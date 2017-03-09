Red Dwarf star Craig Charles could be headed back into the Jungle for I’m a Celebrity…Get me Out of Here!, RadioTimes.com has learned.

The erstwhile Corrie actor and current radio DJ had previously been a part of the 2014 series before a death in the family forced him to bow out early, and now Charles has said that he’s been asked to return for the upcoming series.

“I’m a never say never kind of guy,” Charles, who will take over hosting for Channel 5’s The Gadget Show this Friday, told RadioTimes.com. “I’ve just been asked if I’ll go back in the Jungle again.

“Because that was cut short…and never say never, you know?”

It’s unclear whether this means Charles will definitely be among the stars heading out to Australia with Ant & Dec or whether he’s just in the preliminary stages of negotiations, but he hinted that his long stint in ITV soap Coronation Street (which he left in 2015) had inspired him to look for “new adventures”.

“I kind of wanted to get into new adventures, because 10 years on a show is a long time. And it was one of those where you could actually spend your whole life there, y’know?” Charles explained. “They make it difficult to leave. Everyone’s so nice to work with…it’s not that hard a gig, y’know?

“You can get very comfortable in it. And yeah, you open your eyes and you realise ‘God, I’ve been here 10 years!’ And it flew.

“So I just wanted to do new adventures, and I suppose the Gadget Show is part of that,” he concluded.

“It’s like a new adventure for me. I’m up front and out of my comfort zone, and I find that enthralling. I find it really exciting, and I’m quite looking forward to it.”

The Gadget Show airs on Channel 5 on Fridays at 7.00pm