The Jump, Channel 4's injury-prone entertainment series, is back, and somehow the show has convinced another batch of celebrities to risk life and limb on the snowy slopes of Austria.

But which celebrities have already come off worse in the mad mountain challenge? Here is a (regularly updated) list of all the injured stars who have become victims of The Jump 2017.

The entrepreneur and model has withdrawn from The Jump after being struck down by a mystery illness.

This weekend’s episode of the Channel 4 reality show saw presenter Davina McCall revealing that Caprice was “not very well”.

“Please get well soon Caprice and we’re all thinking of you,” she added.

Now a spokesperson for C4 has told RadioTimes.com that Caprice has actually “withdrawn from the competition” completely due to illness.