When is Doctor Who series 10 on TV?

The BBC’s flagship sci-fi series Doctor Who is taking a break this year, but that hasn’t stopped fans (and us) relentlessly speculating on what showrunner Steven Moffat has planned for the further adventures of Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord.

So with months still to go until we see the next full series, here’s what we DO know about the upcoming escapades awaiting the Doctor and his friends in 2017.

When is Doctor Who series 10 filming?

The next run of episodes is currently still shooting, with four episodes “in the can” according to Steven Moffat and the Christmas special about to start filming.

What are the Doctor Who filming locations?

Aside from the usual studios and landmarks in Cardiff, South Wales, the new series of Doctor Who has also included filming in Valencia, Spain and Bristol.

Who is in the Doctor Who series 10 cast?

Peter Capaldi is back at the helm of the Tardis as the Twelfth Doctor, and he’s not the only familiar face – Matt Lucas is also returning to his role as Nardole (above), having previously appeared in 2015 Christmas special The Husbands of River Song and now appearing for an unknown number of episodes.

Are there any new characters in the cast?

This series will see the introduction of new companion Bill, played by Pearl Mackie, who was briefly introduced in a special scene earlier this year. As usual, around Bill and the Doctor there will also be a rotating collection of guest stars, including Poirot actor David Suchet as a mysterious figure called The Landlord (above).

What is the plot of Doctor Who series 10, do you have any spoilers?

Apart from the inclusion of Bill, Nardole and the Landlord very little information has slipped through the net about what adventures we can expect for the Doctor next year.

However, Peter Capaldi has stated that the series will be “taking the Doctor to the forefront of the cosmic battlefield” against an “awful threat”, so we can be sure that in Steven Moffat’s last series as showrunner there are some serious fireworks planned.

When is Doctor Who series 10 going to be on TV?