When is The Real Marigold Hotel on TV?

Episode three is on BBC1 at 9pm on Wednesday 8th March.

Here's what to expect:

Apart from a few moans about Delhi Belly, the heat and humidity (Amanda Barrie says her always unmanageable hair has “turned pubic” as a result of the weather), the oldies are settling in to their Indian retirement experiment.



According to Paul Nicholas they’re trying to be open-minded and open-hearted about the culture, learning a few words of Keralan dialect, visiting a local barber or hairdresser, and finding out the current attitudes to marriage – both arranged and otherwise.



But Bill Oddie is having problems. The dhoti (a traditional nappy-like garment) he’s wearing to a wedding ceremony keeps slipping. Which is alarming. But he’s as happy as can be when he dances through the streets, his considerable belly painted like a lion’s face. It’s an impressive sight - I’ll give him that.

Is it the same celebs as last time?

No. Sadly we've bid farewell to Miriam Margoyles & co after their festive jaunt to Japan and Florida and for this series we welcome a brand new batch of famous faces.

Bill Oddie

Who has signed up?

Packing their bags and heading to India this year are: wildlife presenter Bill Oddie, actress Amanda Barrie, soul singer Sheila Ferguson, entertainer Lionel Blair, commentator Dennis Taylor, TV personality Rustie Lee, agony aunt Dr Miriam Stoppard and actor and singer Paul Nicholas. They'll be exploring retirement in India over the course of four episodes.

Where is The Real Marigold Hotel filmed?

This year the series is set in the tropical paradise of Kerala, southern India, with the celebrities living together in a 16th century mansion by the sea in Kochi. Episode one will follow them as they visit the area's famed waterways.