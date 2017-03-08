W1A, that bastion of British Broadcasting Corporation blundering, has begun filming series three.

The BBC2 comedy has returned to Broadcasting House (the BBC's London headquarters) recording scenes for the new episodes, causing chaos for the actual BBC staff who actually work there.

W1A filming day,in which a building full of people who persuade people to be filmed for a living scuttle around trying to avoid being filmed — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) March 7, 2017

But if you think all this means a few more stray Brompton Bikes lying around the place, think again. BBC journalist James McConkey has tweeted a picture showing just how ridiculous W1A filming can be.

W1A filming returns to the BBC's Broadcasting House in the most unintentionally W1A way possible pic.twitter.com/RyL7OOSAIN — Jamie McConkey (@JamieMcConkey) March 7, 2017

Which begs the obvious question...

@JamieMcConkey Why don't they do the filming on floor 6? — EnjoyTheView (@EnjoyTheViewEU) March 7, 2017

Because BBC.

As Corporation staff are quick to point out, plastering the wrong floor numbers all across the building is hardly the most W1A thing the BBC has done in its long and occasionally illustrious history.

@JamieMcConkey @RobertCorp sadly I don't think this was as a result of W1A... pic.twitter.com/CMkYmuMM1T — Shanaz Musafer (@shanaz17) March 8, 2017

I am looking forward to a new series of W1A, because it makes it easier to explain _some_ aspects of my job to people. https://t.co/QrpZE2ZCUo — Chris A Williams (@Chris_A_W) March 7, 2017

The third series of W1A, starring Hugh Bonneville and Jessica Hynes, will return later this year with six new episodes.