Theresa May’s face just did a laugh. A very very strange laugh. A head-lolling shoulder-rolling laugh. A laugh that looked like this.

The joke? Right, prepare your sides. During PMQs ahead of the 2017 Budget, Jeremy Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of being “unclear” over whether a deal was done with Surrey Council surrounding its cancelled tax referendum. Then the Labour leader dropped the line: “Did she actually know what arrangement was made with Surrey County Council?”

…

However, Twitter found plenty of laughs in Mrs May’s reaction…

This is my new meme for 'deleted AND blocked' 😂 https://t.co/5ZWYBwlNF6 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) March 8, 2017

I knew I'd seen that May laugh before. Baron Theresa Greenback, her plan to doom an entire nation is almost complete #pmqs pic.twitter.com/qTLMCKIShS — Brian (@btcarlson) March 8, 2017

‘Try to do a laugh like how you imagine humans do them…’ #pmqs — News Thing on RT UK (@NewsThingRT) March 8, 2017

Anyone else think of this when Theresa May laughed...? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/b7v4m6yZT3 — Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) March 8, 2017

Keep 'em coming. We need reasons to laugh in 2017.