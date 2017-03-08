Theresa May’s face just did a laugh. A very very strange laugh. A head-lolling shoulder-rolling laugh. A laugh that looked like this.

The joke? Right, prepare your sides. During PMQs ahead of the 2017 Budget, Jeremy Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of being “unclear” over whether a deal was done with Surrey Council surrounding its cancelled tax referendum. Then the Labour leader dropped the line: “Did she actually know what arrangement was made with Surrey County Council?”

However, Twitter found plenty of laughs in Mrs May’s reaction…

Keep 'em coming. We need reasons to laugh in 2017.