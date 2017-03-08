Theresa May’s face just did a laugh. A very very strange laugh. A head-lolling shoulder-rolling laugh. A laugh that looked like this.
The joke? Right, prepare your sides. During PMQs ahead of the 2017 Budget, Jeremy Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of being “unclear” over whether a deal was done with Surrey Council surrounding its cancelled tax referendum. Then the Labour leader dropped the line: “Did she actually know what arrangement was made with Surrey County Council?”
…
However, Twitter found plenty of laughs in Mrs May’s reaction…
Keep 'em coming. We need reasons to laugh in 2017.