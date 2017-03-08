The second episode of BBC's eerie new drama The Replacement aired last night and it left us feeling all a bit creeped out (again).

Maternity cover Paula (Vicky McClure) has got her claws into Ellen's (Morven Christie) life – but is the new mum struggling to keep her grip on reality? Or has Paula really pulled the wool over everyone's eyes?

Naturally, tweeters – and RadioTimes.com readers – are leaning towards the latter (after all, what would this drama be if it was all in Ellen's head?). And they have plenty of questions. Like...

Is Caris really Paula's daughter?

Katie Knight reckons Paula is actually her step mum and that she can't have children herself.

"I think Caris is alive but not actually Paula's daughter; maybe she's Kirin's from another marriage. Maybe Paula can't have children and that's why she's so obsessive with Ellen and Leah, and possibly Paula behaved the same way with Georgia. This leads me to think that Paula didn't kill Kay, and there will be a surprise twist ending when we find out who the killer really is. It could be David, Ellen's husband, Kirin, who knows!"

And Twitter agrees...

Caris is definitely not Paula's daughter is she? #TheReplacement — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) March 7, 2017

Caris is not Paula's child #Thereplacement she can't have children! — Elise (@Rainbowpeas3) March 8, 2017

Did Caris die?

"I think Paula's daughter died years ago but lives her life imagining she is still alive. Not sure who would the young girl Ellen met be tho." – Camille Crozier

Twitter is certainly behind this theory, with endless viewers tweeting their hunch that Caris is no more – a suggestion backed up by the fact that Paula manages her daughter's social media accounts.

Reading Twitter I am now thinking Caris died as a baby. Only photos of her are as a baby & her instagram account was Paula #TheReplacement — Cat lady (@juneh49) March 7, 2017

How good is #TheReplacement another awesome drama @BBCOne My theory, Caris died and Paula hired the girl she brought to the office 🤔 — Vix 👧👩👱 (@VickiDesborough) March 7, 2017

It certainly brings a whole new meaning to the term "the replacement"...

#TheReplacement so do we think that Caris is really dead and the girl Paula brought into the office was a replacement 😮 — Julie (@JulieLostitch) March 7, 2017

"It seems too obvious that 'The Replacement' is referring to Paula's desire for a new daughter 'to replace' her deceased one. (In addition to the obvious maternity cover). I hope there is a good twist." – Jennifer Singer

Or is everyone simply looking out for Ellen?

Kathryn Riley is choosing to see the best in Paula and her husband – but we're not so sure...

"Was Kirin talking about Ellen and not Paula when he was discussing somebody he knew with mental health issues who was struggling to accept reality? Did Ellen's husband set his wife up so he, Paula and Kirin could help her? Very strange how he left his wife with Paula by herself."

Has Paula done this before?

We quite like the theory that Paula is a serial maternity coverer and baby stealer. Is that why Georgia is so shifty with Ellen?

Boyf and I have airtight theory on what is happening in #TheReplacement. We've cracked the case wide open! #TweetsIWillRegret pic.twitter.com/VVYuJOM3Gw — Chrissy (@ChrissyMcMahon) March 7, 2017

#TheReplacement Paula did the same to Georgia and others as her baby died??? — Lynne McHugh (@LynneMcHugh) March 7, 2017

Or... is Ian the real baddie?

Ian and Paula in cahoots from years back. Paula can't have kids. Ellen sectioned after careful staging. Baby theirs now. #TheReplacement — Bwyd Bod (@BwydBod) March 7, 2017

I'm guessing Ian was in on this whole Paula sitch from the start. Just saying #TheReplacement pic.twitter.com/Uqk5Zzp3RN — Gemma Dunn (@gemmaannd) March 8, 2017

#TheReplacement Ian and Paula a couple both psychiatrist lost a child? Can't have any more? Set Ellen up to have their own baby? My theory. — KELZO14 (@DLYTFULDIVA) March 7, 2017

The Replacement concludes next Tuesday at 9pm on BBC1

Got a theory you'd like to add? Share it in the comments box below...