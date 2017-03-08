Hidden Restaurants with Michel Roux Jr

Channel 4, 8pm

There is, according to Michel Roux Jr, a new wave of restaurants opening up in obscure and unlikely locations rather than on the high street. If you didn’t know that, it’s probably because they’re so hard to find. Inspired by this – and the dishes they create – the Michelin-starred chef has set up a simple restaurant tucked away in a Kentish oast house (just for last summer, so don’t try to book a table).



Before he devises his own menu, he visits several established hidden restaurants. There’s one built on flatbed barges floating in the middle of the River Exe, while the Radic Pavilion – serving fire-cooked feasts – looks like an alien spaceship has landed in Somerset. Several appear, shall we say, ramshackle: there’s a popular upmarket café housed in the old shower blocks of a north Wales caravan site, while two brothers are passionately promoting goat meat to the customers who eat at their rustic shed in the woods.



“If you build it, they will come,” the saying goes. But they’ll have to find it first.

The Man Who Shot Tutankhamun

BBC4, 9pm

Political instability means tourism in Egypt has taken quite a hit in recent years, but intrepid travellers who do make it to the Valley of the Kings are enjoying a chance to see it probably as Howard Carter did before the discovery that made his name in 1922.



There are few crowds blocking the way as Margaret Mountford and photographer Harry Cory Wright descend into dusty tombs on the trail of Harry Burton, who spent ten years meticulously photographing on unwieldy glass plates the “wonderful things” Carter and his colleagues were discovering in Tutankhamun’s tomb.



There’s rather a lot of “We’re standing exactly where Harry would have stood…”, but trying now to recapture the crystal-like clarity – and sheer beauty – of Burton’s images, which helped fuel “Tut-mania” nearly a century ago, just makes his achievement all the more impressive.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC1, 8pm

BBC News journalist and Chelsea Flower Show presenter Sophie Raworth grew up in a house whose kitchen wall is covered in old photos of the family ancestors.



But neither she nor her parents has a clue who most of them are. So what better reason to fill in genealogical gaps on both sides of her family?



Raworth, who’s as jolly and interested in everything as you’d expect her to be, begins at the splendid Royal Pavilion in Brighton to learn more about the man she thinks is her three times great-grandfather, a piano maker to royalty.



But things veer off on a different path and Raworth follows a “great” who mysteriously appeared to fall on very hard times, quickly and unexpectedly. In a search that takes her to Birmingham and New York, a picture of religious intolerance and dreadful poverty emerges.

A Killing in My Family

Channel 4, 10pm

A kindly police officer takes questions from young children who’ve lost family members through murder and manslaughter and who are being helped by the bereavement charity Winston’s Wish. Six-year-old Lilly asks: “Why did my dad kill my mum?”



Her little sister Leah later draws a picture of her dad with a knife: “I need red for the blood,” she says to a volunteer. Chloe, Lottie and Chelsea were in bed when their father murdered their mother downstairs, then killed himself. At a group ritual with candles they cry together, for the first time.



Kirsty Cunningham’s tender film will make you heartsore for all of the children trying to make sense of their anxiety, anger and sadness.

Veep

Sky Box Sets

From the creator of The Thick Of It comes Veep. Emmy Award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as Selina Meyer, the put-upon Vice President of the United States.