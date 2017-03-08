Comedian and I'm A Celebrity star Joel Dommett has made a valiant effort to tell the history of the Dam Busters – while under the influence of a pint of cider, four snakebites, a bottle of WKD, a Jägerbomb and a whole bottle of champagne.

Instead of passing out and going to bed, Dommett instead narrated the story of the famous attack on German dams in World War Two, which used a special "bouncing bomb" developed by Barnes Wallis (here portrayed by the IT Crowd's Chris O'Dowd).

The clip also features a special appearance from Alexander Armstrong, looking intrigued as Wallis delivers his slurring instructions to his pilots.