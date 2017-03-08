Sorry, Tom Hardy, we’ve got a new King of Grunt, and he’s called Hugh Jackman.

The actor behind Wolverine’s Adamantium claws recently released some behind-the-scenes footage of Logan, showing himself recording audio for one of the movie's many action sequences.

Yes, this ADR (automatic dialogue replacement) recording shows plenty of the physicality Jackman brings to the role. And yes, his growling sounds are very menacing. But there’s only so much you can watch a man screaming to himself in a recording studio before Wolverine becomes more funny than fearsome.

See for yourself.

Logan is in cinemas now