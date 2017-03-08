Actor James Sutton is to leave Hollyoaks this evening, ending an association with the C4 soap that dates back to 2006.

Details of his character John Paul's exit are being kept a secret, but co-star Kieron Richardson - who plays Ste - can be seen in this farewell video calling JP "a legend of the show".

Speaking about his feelings about Sutton's departure, the actor adds: "It's a sad time that, after ten years, James Sutton is bowing out of Hollyoaks."

The time has come! Tonight is the night #JohnPaul bows out of Hollyoaks.😢 Don't miss @thejamessutton's final scenes at 7pm on E4. pic.twitter.com/Q0qo2YJMtO — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) March 8, 2017

Hollyoaks fans have already discovered that John Paul did not die in the dramatic sports car clifftop plunge that was rumoured to be bringing about his demise.

Instead, viewers last saw JP rushing to declare his true feelings for Ste, only to catch him mid-way through his proposal to Harry. Just how will the situation resolve itself? Find out on E4 at 7pm.