Rugby star Gareth Thomas has pulled out of Channel 4's The Jump just days before the final due to "personal reasons".

The Welsh sportsman was set to compete in this Sunday's live final, but now has withdrawn from the series according to a Channel 4 spokesperson.

He will be replaced by The Only Way is Essex star Lydia Bright, who has been handed a reprieve after being eliminated last weekend.

"Gareth has withdrawn from the competition for personal reasons," A Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed, adding that Lydia would rejoin the show for the final alongside Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, Paralympic star Kadeena Cox and Emma Parker Bowles.

Thomas is one of several celebrities forced to leave the competition early: model Caprice fell ill, cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins broke his leg and model Vogue Williams pulled out before an episode had even aired.

The Jump live final airs at 8.30pm this Sunday 12 March at 8.30pm