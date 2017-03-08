Point Break ★★★★

9.00-11.25pm Spike



In this entertaining but seriously daft cops-and- robbers movie, Keanu Reeves stars as a rookie FBI agent investigating a string of bank robberies, who becomes convinced that the bad guys are a gang of surfers led by Patrick Swayze. So with the help of a girl surfer, Lori Petty, he infiltrates the group. But, wouldn’t you know it, the undercover guy begins to empathise with the people he’s watching, so relationships spring up. Meanwhile the FBI’s attempts to catch the robbers consistently go wrong. The best aspects of the film are Kathryn Bigelow’s sharp direction and a string of breathtaking action sequences, particularly those involving surfing.





For more of today's free-to-air films, see our TV listings

