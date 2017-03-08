A bold-as-brass Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) is to instal herself behind the bar at the Woolpack in next week's Emmerdale - but will she be good for business?

The upcoming plotline sees Marlon struggling to cope on his own, what with Charity and Chas both being in Prague taking care of Sarah. Enter Faith, who quickly takes control and earns Victoria's praise in the process.

Faith is keen to restore order before Chas returns, but will events go to plan? Well, let's just say that by the time Chas makes it back to the village on Friday, Faith has certainly made her mark.

Expect the pub to be totally decked out in green for St Patrick's Day, while Chas is left annoyed at what's been going on behind her back. Are mother and daughter set to have a showdown in front of the Woolpack regulars?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

