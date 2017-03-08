And your Countdown word jumble is: MEPHALSUL. Ready? Go.

Hats off if you got “sample” or “malleus’, but extra congrats if you pulled out what Strictly Come Dancing’s Pasha Kovalev managed: phallus.

The dancing pro recently appeared in Susie Dent’s Dictionary Corner and made his former dance partner (and now actual real life partner) Rachel Riley spell out the naughty word.

Everything about phallus appearing on Countdown is so very British. pic.twitter.com/CViY8ERVgi — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 7, 2017

And that was enough to leave host Nick Hewer silent for a few seconds. But he soon came to his senses, saying, "Sorry, I was just a bit stunned for a second".

It was an awkward moment co-presenter Riley blamed on 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown host Jimmy Carr…

Innocently talking about dancing, Russia and his tour but you’re all excited about @PashaKovalev’s 7 😂 I blame Jimmy pic.twitter.com/BxmCgqxJDs — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) March 7, 2017

Of course, there have been plenty of other words that have appeared on the show that you wouldn’t say in front of your gran. Only last month, Rachel spotted an eight-letter anagram for “s**thead”, which may be the longest rude word possible to spell on Countdown.

Athough there's nothing stopping you from thinking up a nine-letter cuss on your lunch break. Here's hoping Rachel forgives Pasha soon...