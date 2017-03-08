Ken Barlow's rage with Adam will boil over in tonight's Coronation Street when he discovers what his grandson has been up to behind his back.

Corrie fans have already seen Ken scrap with Adam after he took his car without permission, stole money from Tracy and pocketed the rent money that Ken had given him.

But that set-to was merely the opening round - this evening's episode sees things get really heated when Ken discovers that Adam has got involved with dodgy drug dealer Ronan after he finds a holdall full of money in the flat Adam shares with Daniel.

A desperate Adam needs the cash to give back to Ronan, who has now found out about his fling with his girlfriend Trina.

However, Ken has a different idea and the sparks really fly when Adam discovers his grandad plans to burn all the cash in the backyard at number one.

Can Adam stop Ken in his tracks or will Ken leave his grandson a target for nefarious Ronan and his thugs?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.