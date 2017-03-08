Are Coronation Street's Maria Connor and David Platt set for a Weatherfield romance? Well, they will be if matchmaker Gail has her way!

Next week's episodes of the ITV soap will see Maria getting released from prison and trying to reacclimatise to life on the Street.

But when Gail spots her enjoying a drink with David, she decides that they'd make for a great pairing!

Scenes to be shown on Friday 17 March will see Gail then suggest to David that he and Maria would make for a lovely couple. Amused, David and Maria later agree to have some fun winding Gail up.

Corrie fans can expect David to be having some fun at his mum's expense when he invites Maria round for tea. But will Gail realise she's being taken for a ride? Or is she destined to start splashing out on a wedding outfit?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.