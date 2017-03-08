Ever since we found out that some of our favourite boyband stars from the 90s and 00s would be dressing in drag to impersonate Girls Aloud live on TV, we couldn’t wait to find out who would be Cheryl, Sarah or Nadine. And now we know!

When Boys Allowed take to the stage this weekend for Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief to perform Biology in dresses and heels, here’s who is going to be who:

Duncan James is going to sing as Nadine Coyle, Gareth Gates will be taking on Cheryl, Ritchie Neville is Kimberley Walsh, Jon Lee will be Nicola Roberts and Ben Ofoedu is going to portray Sarah Harding.

Gareth is already well into the Spirit (In the Sky) by posting a minute-long video on Twitter with the caption “Watch me attempt to walk in heels”.

Watch me attempt to walk in heels 👠 pic.twitter.com/tBEuIqCGo9 — Gareth Gates (@Gareth_Gates) March 8, 2017

Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs live on Saturday March 11 at 6.45pm on BBC One.