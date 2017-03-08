Australian broadcaster ABC will be celebrating International Women's Day with an all-female line-up of presenters and broadcasters across all its platforms.

“On 8 March, programs and content across radio, television and digital will reflect the day’s theme of #BeBoldForChange and focus on the need for change and gender equality in all communities,” an ABC press release explained.

“Commencing at 6am with ABC News Breakfast an all-female line-up will lead the major radio and TV news bulletins and current affairs programs and present across the day on NewsRadio and News 24.”

It’s a decision that’s been met with a mass of support, but some criticism from the likes of (surprise surprise) Piers Morgan.

This morning he spoke about the day-long presenting shift on air with his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid. After Morgan said he didn't understand the move, a disappointed Reid said: "I know why you're here, but I sometimes don't know why I'm here."

Morgan replied: "You're a very independent strong woman; why are you sitting back and playing the victim?"

Although it's clear Morgan wouldn't be a fan, should a British broadcaster take the same step next year?