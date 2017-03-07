When is Inside No 9 series three on TV?

Inside No 9 episode 4 is on at 10pm Tuesday 7th March on BBC2

What happens in episode 4?

Empty Orchestra spies on six workmates partying in a karaoke booth — among them, Sarah Hadland dressed in St Trinian’s garb and pigtails, Tamzin Outhwaite hard to spot at first as a black-wigged señorita (also a conniving bully), and Reece Shearsmith particularly ridiculous in a sumo fat-suit. As they bawl out the hits of Human League and Whigfield, office politics and flings are exposed — often to cruelly apt lyrics on screen.



It’s not the darkest edition and, at first glance, may not seem the cleverest, especially after last week’s cryptic crosswords, but technically it was a pig to shoot — half an hour in such a confined space… much overlapping song and chatter to sync and splice together in the edit... As a counterpoint to the karaoke din, they’ve also cannily worked in the character of Janet, who is profoundly deaf. She’s played by Emily Howlett. Watch out for her: she’s the one dressed as Boy George and puts me in mind of a young Victoria Wood and the sympathetic women she used to bring to life.

Who are the guest stars?

Major award-winners, sitcom stars and even a Dursley from Harry Potter, series three will be full of familiar faces.

Bafta winner Jason Watkins and Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes (above) lead an impressive list that includes: Felicity Kendal (The Good Life), Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders), Fiona Shaw (Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter), Morgana Robinson (Morgana Robinson's The Agency), Philip Glenister (Ashes to Ashes) and Mat Baynton (The Wrong Mans).

Felicity Kendal as Patricia in an upcoming episode

Where can I watch the other series?

All episodes of the show – including series one, two and the 2016 Christmas special – are available on the BBC Store.