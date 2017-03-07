The Big Bang Theory is one of those sitcoms that divides an audience into two groups – those who love it and those who loathe it.

No matter which side of that divide you’re on, chances are you’re just a little tired of canned laughter in comedies and think they’d be a whole lot better without it.

But don’t just take it from us; try watching Big Bang with the studio audience replaced by just Ricky Gervais cackling away.

We think it’s a marked improvement.