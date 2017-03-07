As Wolverine solo movie Logan entered cinemas with a blaze of publicity and critical acclaim, it was only a matter of time before all its secret callbacks to the source comic books and previous X-Men movies were unearthed by dedicated fans online.

And so they are in this new video from Mr Sunday Movies, who has delved deep into X-Men lore to uncover the mysterious references hidden within Hugh Jackman’s final stand.

Whether it’s the appearance of classic X-Men characters, the truth behind whether Logan stands in its own movie universe or the reasoning why Professor X inexplicably now has hair, it’s clear that even without a post-credits scene Logan is happy to play the superhero Easter Egg game. Even if it is for just one last time…

Logan is in cinemas now