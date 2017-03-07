The Oscar-winning OJ: Made in America is now available to watch on the BBC iPlayer service.

The mammoth 467-minute documentary - which scooped Best Documentary Feature at this year's Academy Awards - has been split into three parts and can be seen for the next 15 days.

Utilising news footage and interviews (both new and archival), OJ: Made in America tells the story of Simpson's life, from his stardom as an American footballer to his jailing for robbery in 2007 by way of his trial on the charge of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

The doc also sets the events in the context of the history of Los Angeles in the latter half of the 20th century, particularly the tensions between the LAPD and the city's African American community.

To watch part 1, click here.

Part 2 is here.

And Part 3 can be found here.