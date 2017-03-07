Check out all the best new movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2017, from Amazon Original series to classic films. What will you be watching this month?

Wednesday 1 March

Clockwise | John Cleese plays a headmaster with an obsession for punctuality who has to travel to Norwich for a conference – only for everything to spiral spectacularly out of control. In full Basil Fawlty mania mode, Cleese is furiously brilliant in this classic British comedy.

Gomorrah | Five interweaving stories telling of life in the Camorra crime network across a suburban housing estate in Naples. The film is based on the book by Roberto Saviano, and later spawned a TV series.

Thursday 2 March

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo | The original Swedish film version of Stieg Larsson's bestselling mystery is a dark-hearted tale full of twists and turns that stays faithful to the book's bleak and murky atmosphere.

Friday 3 March

Annedroids series 4 | Amazon keep building their kids' original content with a fourth series featuring 11-year old genius and kid-scientist Anne and her self-built amazing androids.

Friday 10 March

Hand of God series 2 | Ron Perlman returns in this second (and final) season of the Amazon original series about a corrupt judge who suffers a mental breakdown, causing him to believe that God is compelling him onto a path of vigilante justice.

Friday 25 March

Paterson | Star Wars' Adam Driver is superb here as bus driver/poet Paterson, going about his daily life in New Jersey. Directed by Jim Jarmusch.

Tuesday 28 March

Tickled | One of the strangest, most compelling documentaries of last year is finally available to stream on demand, so you can find out what the fuss is all about. What begins as an offbeat peek into the world of 'competitive tickling' soon descends into something much, much more sinister...