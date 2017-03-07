Hollyoaks fans have found out that John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) DIDN'T die in the dramatic sports car cliff-top plunge.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) was seen releasing the handbrake and pushing the car towards the incline, lying to John Paul that Ste (Kieron Richardson) was in the boot after finding out that they'd slept together behind his back.

John Paul then raced to save his ex-husband, but soon realised that the boot was empty.John Paul’s infidelity and James’s wicked lie has secured the end of #McNight especially as John Paul is set to leave the show this week, but viewers look set to be kept guessing as to how he will depart?

Meanwhile, Ste realised that Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) was the man for him and proposed in the middle of the village. However, the moment was witnessed by John Paul, who was rushing to declare his true feelings for Ste. Will Harry accept or could he too find out about John Paul and Ste’s latest night of passion?

You can see the drama again on C4 tonight at 6.30pm and watch the next first-look episode on E4 at 7pm.