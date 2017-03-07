Unscrupulous Diego Salvador Martinez Hernandez De La Cruz (Juan Pablo Yepez) has been shown the door on Hollyoaks after getting on the wrong side of Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber Lane).

Conniving Diego was exposed for being the rogue that he is when Myra found out that he'd been sleeping with cougar Frankie Osborne (Helen Pearson) in order to con money out of her.

Despite Myra agreeing to move to Spain with Diego - even after she knew about him stealing Frankie’s cash - she eventually decided that she couldn't see past his infidelity and sent him packing on his own.

The showdown marked the end of Juan Pablo Yepez's stint on the C4 soap - Diego having been a regular since November 2015.