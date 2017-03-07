There's fresh heartache for Laurel in next week's Emmerdale when she discovers that husband Ashley is not eating properly.

The upcoming drama will see Laurel and Gabby pay a visit to the care home, only to find food stuffed into Ashley's bathrobe pockets.

Viewers have already seen Ashley - who has been diagnosed with early onset vascular dementia - grow close to fellow resident Maggie. And it seems that the reason why Ashley is storing supplies could well be linked to that new friendship.

Fans can expect Laurel to struggle in scenes to be shown on Tuesday 14 March when Ashley and Maggie don't even notice her, happy in their own world.

So, as the pressure grows for Laurel, will she opt to keep her emotional torment to herself? Or is she destined to be tipped over the edge?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below

