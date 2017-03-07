Coronation Street has been overlooked on this year's Royal Television Society Awards shortlist, failing to pick up a nomination in the Soap and Continuing Drama category for the first time ever.

Rival shows EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will instead vie for the prize at the ceremony on 21 March at London's Grosvenor House Hotel.

Emmerdale has already taken the top honours twice this year with wins at the National Television Awards and the Broadcast Awards. Recent plotlines on the ITV soap include a multi-car pile-up that aired in October 2016 and Ashley's deterioration following a diagnosis of early onset vascular dementia.

EastEnders has, of course, featured the death of matriarch Peggy Mitchell as well as the temporary return of Ross Kemp as Grant Mitchell. Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks saw Ste batting with drugs, plus a high profile signing in the form of Dallas icon Linda Gray.

The judging period for this year's RTS Awards (1 November 2015 to 31 October 2016) saw Kate Oates take over from Stuart Blackburn as producer at Coronation Street, where story highlights included the death of Kylie Platt and the return of Peter Barlow.

Last years's RTS Award for Soap and Continuing Drama went to Emmerdale, which won out over nominees Coronation Street and EastEnders.