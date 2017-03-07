Maria is freed from prison in next week's Coronation Street - but will she spill the beans about her fling with Aidan?

Feeling abandoned by her secret lover during her time inside, you'd expect Maria to be out for revenge.

And Aidan is certainly dreading the truth coming out - scenes to be shown on Monday 13 March will see him confiding in Johnny his worries about word reaching Eva's ears.

Hence Johnny going to meet Maria at the prison gates with a plan in mind...

Corrie fans will see Johnny offering to pay for a holiday for Maria and her son Liam in return for her silence.

But how will Maria react? Has Johnny only made matters worse? All we can say is that viewers are sure to be on tenterhooks as Maria's welcome home party gets underway - will she blow Aidan's big secret?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

