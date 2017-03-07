Faye Windass is in for a shock in next week's Coronation Street when her birthday celebrations take a shock twist.

The upcoming plotline will see Faye's boyfriend Seb urge her to use some birthday money to get his and hers tattoos.

But when Anna finds out about her daughter's new ink, she's left fuming, particularly when she finds out that Seb supplied Faye with fake ID.

However, Corrie fans can expect the situation to get even worse after Faye's tattoo becomes infected and Izzy insists on taking her to A&E.

But it's when Faye is at the hospital that she gets her biggest surprise of the day as she comes face to face with her past. Just who has Faye encountered?

