Here’s a news blooper to rival Simon McCoy’s printing paper/iPad mix-up: The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus was unexpectedly wheeled off the Sky News Sunrise set.

Reedus – who plays Daryl Dixon in the AMC zombie-thon – appeared on the show alongside executive producer Greg Nicotero to discuss the new series. And at first all went well: Reedus told presenters Tom Macleod and Isabel Webster he “just burst into tears” after reuniting with Melissa McBride (who plays Carol) on set, and Nicotero revealed how the brutal opening to season seven took the show to some “pretty dark places".

Once the segment was over, the pair had to make way for Nazaneen Ghaffar’s regular weather forecast. But as the presenter stepped up to do her bit, the Walking Dead pair were still sitting in front of her screen.

The solution? A quick-thinking floor manager crawled on set and dragged them out of the way just in time.

So, with a quick smile and salute, Reedus was wheeled to the side.

And lo, a gif was born.

The Walking Dead airs on Mondays at 9pm on FOX.