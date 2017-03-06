Step aside Ant and Dec, the nation’s got a new favourite presenting duo and it’s This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The This Morning duo came top of a RadioTimes.com poll of more than 9,000 reader, which asked voters to name their favourite presenting pairing on TV right now.

Schofield and Willoughby secured first place with a whopping 34% of the votes cast, claiming a convincing victory over ITV friends and awards show rivals Ant & Dec, who nabbed 18% of the vote.

"Wow what an honour! We love the fact you love our friendship as much as we do - this award is very special because it's voted for by you the readers of RT and it's you we make the show for" said Willoughby. "Thank you for all your support."

"That's such a great award to win!", added Schofield. "Thank you so much... and we hadn't even had a drink!"

Pointless duo Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, who initially seemed set to take the top spot, secured a third place finish. Great British Bake Off turned Let’s Dance for Comic Relief duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins came fourth, while This Morning Friday presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford finished in fifth place thanks to a strong Twitter campaign.

Is this a send up ?

How often can I vote ?

Twitter people you could cause a bigger upset than Brexit & Trump combined here ! 😁😄😉 https://t.co/iBQE0IQ6UK — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 20, 2017

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan were the public’s sixth most popular choice, though Piers argued that they surely deserved to be crowned the best duo of all time.

Channel 4 property hunting favourites Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer came seventh- while celebrating 17 years on screen together - and Sunday Brunch duo Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer came eighth.

Maybe we're the best, but maybe not, in any case 17 years in we're still together, which is quite something https://t.co/EexdXqqo3c — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) February 20, 2017

Rounding out the Top 10 were Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and The One Show’s Matt Baker and Alex Jones, who finished in ninth and tenth place respectively.