Harry Potter and the Cursed Child must be steeped in magic because it has joined Hairspray as the most nominated play in the history of the Olivier Awards, with 11 nods for categories including best actor and best new play.
Jamie Parker has been shortlisted for best actor for his portrayal as Harry as an adult, while John Tiffany is nominated for best director, Noma Dumezweni for best supporting actress as Hermione Granger and Anthony Boyle for best supporting actor as Scorpius Malfoy.
Best actor nominations also go to Tom Hollander for Travesties and Ian McKellen receives his 10th nod for No Man’s Land.
Groundhog Day, beginning Broadway performances later this month, is up for best musical as well as best director (Matthew Warchus) and best actor (Andy Karl).
Billie Piper is nominated for best actress for her role as a childless woman in Yerma, while Ruth Wilson also receives a nod for playing Hedda Gabler.
Nominations for best actress in a musical go to Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard and Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl, among others.
The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on the 9th April, and the full list of nominations can be seen below.
Best actor in a supporting role in a musical
Ian Bartholomew for Half A Sixpence at the Noël Coward Theatre
Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre
Ben Hunter for The Girls at the Phoenix Theatre
Andrew Langtree for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic
Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
Haydn Gwynne for The Threepenny Opera at the Olivier, National Theatre
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad at the Arts Theatre
Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at the New London Theatre
Emma Williams for Half A Sixpence at the Noël Coward Theatre
Outstanding achievement in music
Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre (music by Henry Krieger)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre (composer and arranger Imogen Heap)
Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre (the band and company creating the gig-like rock vibe of the original concept album of Jesus Christ Superstar)
School of Rock the Musical at the New London Theatre (three children's bands who play instruments live every night)
Best new dance production
Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler’s Wells
Blak Whyte Gray by Boy Blue Entertainment at Barbican Theatre
Giselle by Akram Khan and English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
My Mother, My Dog and Clowns! by Michael Clark at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding achievement in dance
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for its London season at Sadler’s Wells
Luke Ahmet for The Creation by Rambert at Sadler’s Wells
English National Ballet for expanding the variety of its repertoire with Giselle and She Said at Sadler’s Wells
Best entertainment and family
Cinderella at London Palladium
David Baddiel – My Family: Not The Sitcom at the Vaudeville Theatre
Peter Pan at the Olivier, National Theatre
The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells
Best theatre choreographer
Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic
Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Best musical revival
Funny Girl at the Savoy Theatre
Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Show Boat at the New London Theatre
Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum
Best actor in a musical
David Fynn for School of Rock the Musical at the New London Theatre
Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic
Charlie Stemp for Half A Sixpence at the Noël Coward Theatre
Best actress in a musical
Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum
Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Michele Dotrice, Claire Machin, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding for The Girls at the Phoenix Theatre
Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre
Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl at the Savoy Theatre
Best revival
The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre
This House at the Garrick Theatre
Travesties at the Apollo Theatre
Yerma at the Young Vic
Best new comedy
The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre
Nice Fish at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour at the Dorfman, National Theatre
The Truth at Wyndham’s Theatre
Outstanding achievement in an affiliate theatre
Cuttin’ It at the Maria, Young Vic
The Government Inspector at Theatre Royal Stratford East
The Invisible Hand at Tricycle Theatre
It Is Easy To Be Dead at Trafalgar Studios 2
Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2
Best lighting design
Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
Lee Curran for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Natasha Katz for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre
Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic
Best sound design
Paul Arditti for Amadeus at the Olivier, National Theatre
Adam Cork for Travesties at the Apollo Theatre
Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
Nick Lidster for Autograph for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Best costume design
Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre
Hugh Durrant for Cinderella at London Palladium
Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic
Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
Best set design
Bob Crowley for Disney’s Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre
Bob Crowley for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre
Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic
Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
Best actor in a supporting role
Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
Freddie Fox for Travesties at the Apollo Theatre
Brian J. Smith for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre
Rafe Spall for Hedda Gabler at the Lyttelton, National Theatre
Best actress in a supporting role
Melissa Allan, Caroline Deyga, Kirsty Findlay, Karen Fishwick, Kirsty MacLaren, Frances Mayli McCann, Joanne McGuinness and Dawn Sievewright for Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at the Dorfman, National Theatre
Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
Clare Foster for Travesties at the Apollo Theatre
Kate O’Flynn for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre
Best new opera production
4.48 Psychosis at the Lyric Hammersmith
Akhnaten at London Coliseum
Così Fan Tutte at Royal Opera House
Lulu at London Coliseum
Outstanding achievement in opera
Renée Fleming for her performance in Der Rosenkavalier at the Royal Opera House
Stuart Skelton for his performance in Tristan and Isolde at London Coliseum
Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum
Best actor
Ed Harris for Buried Child at Trafalgar Studios 1
Tom Hollander for Travesties at the Apollo Theatre
Ian McKellen for No Man’s Land at Wyndham’s Theatre
Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
Best actress
Glenda Jackson for King Lear at The Old Vic
Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre
Billie Piper for Yerma at the Young Vic
Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler at the Lyttelton, National Theatre
Best director
Simon Stone for Yerma at the Young Vic
John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
John Tiffany for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre
Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic
Best new play
Elegy at Donmar Warehouse
The Flick at the Dorfman, National Theatre
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre
One Night In Miami… at Donmar Warehouse
Best new musical
Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre
The Girls at the Phoenix Theatre
Groundhog Day at the Old Vic
School of Rock the Musical at the New London Theatre