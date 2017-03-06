Harry Potter and the Cursed Child must be steeped in magic because it has joined Hairspray as the most nominated play in the history of the Olivier Awards, with 11 nods for categories including best actor and best new play.

Jamie Parker has been shortlisted for best actor for his portrayal as Harry as an adult, while John Tiffany is nominated for best director, Noma Dumezweni for best supporting actress as Hermione Granger and Anthony Boyle for best supporting actor as Scorpius Malfoy.

Best actor nominations also go to Tom Hollander for Travesties and Ian McKellen receives his 10th nod for No Man’s Land.

Groundhog Day, beginning Broadway performances later this month, is up for best musical as well as best director (Matthew Warchus) and best actor (Andy Karl).

Billie Piper is nominated for best actress for her role as a childless woman in Yerma, while Ruth Wilson also receives a nod for playing Hedda Gabler.

Nominations for best actress in a musical go to Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard and Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl, among others.

The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on the 9th April, and the full list of nominations can be seen below.

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Ian Bartholomew for Half A Sixpence at the Noël Coward Theatre

Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre

Ben Hunter for The Girls at the Phoenix Theatre

Andrew Langtree for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Haydn Gwynne for The Threepenny Opera at the Olivier, National Theatre

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad at the Arts Theatre

Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at the New London Theatre

Emma Williams for Half A Sixpence at the Noël Coward Theatre

Outstanding achievement in music

Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre (music by Henry Krieger)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre (composer and arranger Imogen Heap)

Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre (the band and company creating the gig-like rock vibe of the original concept album of Jesus Christ Superstar)

School of Rock the Musical at the New London Theatre (three children's bands who play instruments live every night)

Best new dance production

Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler’s Wells

Blak Whyte Gray by Boy Blue Entertainment at Barbican Theatre

Giselle by Akram Khan and English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

My Mother, My Dog and Clowns! by Michael Clark at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding achievement in dance

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for its London season at Sadler’s Wells

Luke Ahmet for The Creation by Rambert at Sadler’s Wells

English National Ballet for expanding the variety of its repertoire with Giselle and She Said at Sadler’s Wells

Best entertainment and family

Cinderella at London Palladium

David Baddiel – My Family: Not The Sitcom at the Vaudeville Theatre

Peter Pan at the Olivier, National Theatre

The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells

Best theatre choreographer

Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic

Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Best musical revival

Funny Girl at the Savoy Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Show Boat at the New London Theatre

Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum

Best actor in a musical

David Fynn for School of Rock the Musical at the New London Theatre

Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic

Charlie Stemp for Half A Sixpence at the Noël Coward Theatre

Best actress in a musical

Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum

Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Michele Dotrice, Claire Machin, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding for The Girls at the Phoenix Theatre

Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre

Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl at the Savoy Theatre

Best revival

The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre

This House at the Garrick Theatre

Travesties at the Apollo Theatre

Yerma at the Young Vic

Best new comedy

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at the Criterion Theatre

Nice Fish at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour at the Dorfman, National Theatre

The Truth at Wyndham’s Theatre

Outstanding achievement in an affiliate theatre

Cuttin’ It at the Maria, Young Vic

The Government Inspector at Theatre Royal Stratford East

The Invisible Hand at Tricycle Theatre

It Is Easy To Be Dead at Trafalgar Studios 2

Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2

Best lighting design

Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

Lee Curran for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Natasha Katz for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic

Best sound design

Paul Arditti for Amadeus at the Olivier, National Theatre

Adam Cork for Travesties at the Apollo Theatre

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

Nick Lidster for Autograph for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Best costume design

Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Cinderella at London Palladium

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

Best set design

Bob Crowley for Disney’s Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre

Bob Crowley for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic

Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

Best actor in a supporting role

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

Freddie Fox for Travesties at the Apollo Theatre

Brian J. Smith for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Rafe Spall for Hedda Gabler at the Lyttelton, National Theatre

Best actress in a supporting role

Melissa Allan, Caroline Deyga, Kirsty Findlay, Karen Fishwick, Kirsty MacLaren, Frances Mayli McCann, Joanne McGuinness and Dawn Sievewright for Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at the Dorfman, National Theatre

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

Clare Foster for Travesties at the Apollo Theatre

Kate O’Flynn for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Best new opera production

4.48 Psychosis at the Lyric Hammersmith

Akhnaten at London Coliseum

Così Fan Tutte at Royal Opera House

Lulu at London Coliseum

Outstanding achievement in opera

Renée Fleming for her performance in Der Rosenkavalier at the Royal Opera House

Stuart Skelton for his performance in Tristan and Isolde at London Coliseum

Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum

Best actor

Ed Harris for Buried Child at Trafalgar Studios 1

Tom Hollander for Travesties at the Apollo Theatre

Ian McKellen for No Man’s Land at Wyndham’s Theatre

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

Best actress

Glenda Jackson for King Lear at The Old Vic

Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Billie Piper for Yerma at the Young Vic

Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler at the Lyttelton, National Theatre

Best director

Simon Stone for Yerma at the Young Vic

John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

John Tiffany for The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day at the Old Vic

Best new play

Elegy at Donmar Warehouse

The Flick at the Dorfman, National Theatre

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre

One Night In Miami… at Donmar Warehouse

Best new musical

Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre

The Girls at the Phoenix Theatre

Groundhog Day at the Old Vic

School of Rock the Musical at the New London Theatre