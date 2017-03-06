GI Joe: the Rise of Cobra ★★★★

11.05pm-1.10am C5

A noisy, full-on affair from Mummy director Stephen Sommers that’s either the height of CGI-assisted sci-fi-tainment or a sad reflection of how dumb such machine-tooled, committee- made blockbusters can be. GI Joe’s $170 million budget live-action debut (green-lit in the wake of Transformers) revolves around the not-uninteresting nightmare of nanotech weaponry, with goodies – Channing Tatum, Ray Park and internationally themed pals, holed up in an underground base – taking on Sienna Miller’s evil Baroness and Christopher Eccleston’s randomly Scottish arms dealer. Endless skirmishes ensue, and an inevitable sequel, Retaliation, followed in 2013. A third film is promised or threatened, depending on your taste.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





