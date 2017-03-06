Amazon have revealed details of a new original series focussing on the thrills and spills of the Le Mans 24-hour race.

The documentary series, Le Mans: Racing is Everything, will follow motorsport teams as they compete in the gruelling 24-hour endurance race, getting the inside track on Porsche, Audi, Nissan, Toyota, Aston martin and Rebellion as they aim to conquer "the Mount Everest of motorsports".

The series comes as Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond gear up to film series two of The Grand Tour. During their time on Top Gear, the three presenters entered their own 24-hour endurance challenge, but now Amazon will reveal what it takes to win the prestigious Le Mans race.

“Fans are consistently thrilled by the excitement and danger that is the annual Le Mans race," said Conrad Riggs, Head of Unscripted, Amazon Originals. "Le Mans: Racing is Everything will take that excitement to the next level, giving Prime members behind-the-scenes access to what it takes to win this singular event."

The series is produced by British documentary production company New Black Films, and will be directed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine. The show will be available to stream for Amazon subscribers via Amazon Prime Video.

"We’ll raise the veil on the pressure that racing cars to the limit puts on the teams and drivers, in a unique human-interest driven series that will take a 360 look at what it takes to participate, organise and ultimately try and win what is unquestionably the toughest race in motorsport,” Erskine said. "It’s a great privilege to bring this to screen with such strong collaborators as Amazon Prime Video. This is racing as you’ve never seen it before."