We’ve had a sneak peek at Rowan Atkinson, Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster filming the Love Actually sequel, and now we’ve got our first shots of Hugh Grant on set. And looks like our favourite fictional PM got married.

According to behind-the-scenes shots posted by Emma Freud, director of Red Nose Day, Natalie (played by Martine McCutcheon) and Prime Minister David (Grant) are still together 14 years after the original film, now as husband and wife.

Freud accompanied the photo of Grant, McCutcheon and Love Actually writer Richard Curtis with the message: “The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face.”

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Freud also shared glimpses of McCutcheon standing to the side, as "still hot" Grant delivered a speech behind a Downing Street podium.

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

So, what is his speech about? And how will Natalie fit into it? We’ll find out 24th March when the short sequel airs on BBC1 as part of Red Nose Day.