From glimpses of goat polo in Kazakhstan to tales of James McAvoy tearing round the track in a new "reasonably fast car", Top Gear opened its new series with an action-packed episode.

But could new line-up Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris pull a U-turn after last year’s series was met with such a mixed reception? Absolutely, said Twitter.

Firstly, viewers noticed a gear change in its tone, courtesy of the new hosts.

#TopGear has CARS. And car GEEKERY. It feels like home again. — Tom Richards (@teorichards) March 5, 2017

They've shaken up the format, relaxed & put @MrRoryReid & @harrismonkey centre stage. #TopGear's so much better already! — Ben Fuller (@benjaminfuller) March 5, 2017

So glad to see #topgear is back on track love the new presenters 💟 — Dorothy Carr (@dottydinosaur) March 5, 2017

So #TopGear is good again — nick llewellyn (@nickll1) March 5, 2017

And many weren't missing former presenter Chris Evans...

#topgear much much better without the shouty man — Danny Simpson (@jedi_46) March 5, 2017

Although some still spotted stilted conversation and a touch of #awkward-ness...

Much better than the last disaster but the presenter mix is still awkward at times #TopGear — Al Barrie (@White_Rose_Al) March 5, 2017

#TopGear is definitely better this series but they should stay out of the studio.....just awkward and badly read script — Scott Heavey (@skosh23) March 5, 2017

Apart from the awkwardness this isn't too bad #TopGear — Calum (@Calum_F1) March 5, 2017

...especially when guest James McAvoy was left in the studio for the majority of the episode.

So much awkwardness. Why have they left James Mcavoy on the sofa and carried on with the program? Give the poor guy his lap time! #TopGear — Darrell Curran (@Dazcurran) March 5, 2017

The new-new #TopGear is still painfully cringey in the (echoey) studio. James McAvoy looked so awkward during the "interview". @BBC_TopGear pic.twitter.com/tbx8MF0RHz — Alex Dixon (@alexdixonco) March 5, 2017

But awkward happenings aside, many went on to say the opener was even better than Clarkson and co's rival motoring show The Grand Tour.

Nice to actually watch a car show for once! Grand Tour, take note from #TopGear ,that was more like it! — Robert Sadler (@RSadler96) March 5, 2017

That was actually really really good. Dare I say it...better than a lot of the Grand Tour 👏🏻👏🏻 #TopGear — Connor (@connorcam) March 5, 2017

Your move, Jezzer.

Top Gear returns next Sunday, 8pm BBC2