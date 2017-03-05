Top Gear returns this Sunday 5 March, this time with a slimmed-down presenting line-up. Matt LeBlanc is now the main man after Chris Evans's departure, with Chris Harris and Rory Reid making up the new trio.

Ahead of the new series, we asked Harris and Reid to share their car CVs – their best motors, driving disasters and dream wheels...

Chris Harris

My first car memory... Driving back from Paris with my father, late for a hovercraft, in an E21 BMW 3G3I in 1979. It was yellow, and the registration was A8T 13V. I was about four. I’m a bit of a car geek! My mother was an autocross and rally driver in the 50s, so she fuelled my passion for them.

My favourite car is... The 1986 BMW M5. To most people it just looks like a German taxi but it’s a really special car. I love it.

I learnt to drive in... My instructor’s Peugeot 205. I failed my first test fairly spectacularly: I went the wrong way down a contraflow. The words delivered to me by the guy at the test centre were: “I’m pleased to inform you that you’ve not reached the standard required by the DVLA.” Some of the cruellest words I’ve ever heard.

The first car I owned... A Mini. I was a proper lunatic — I stripped the interior out of it, put a different carburettor into it, changed the exhaust and made it as fast as I reasonably could. It also had a roll cage and bucket seats.

The car I first kissed a girl in... No girl was stupid enough to snog me in a red Mini with bucket seats.

My current car is... I’ve probably got 20. I buy all the stuff that I wanted as a kid, but used to think was unobtainable.

My daily run-around... I have four or five because I do so much mileage and I’m always testing different ones. The car I’m doing the most mileage in at the moment is a Mercedes S63 Coupe.

The car of my dreams... It changes on an hourly basis — you can’t ask people like me that question! So today, right now, I would want a Ferrari F40.

I wouldn’t be seen dead in... A Range Rover Evoque convertible. Or a BMW X6 — it’s a bully’s car.

Rory Reid

My first car memory... I was in a Lada — I don’t know whose it was, but I was eight years old and we ran into the back of another Lada. I’ve had a negative feeling for Ladas ever since.

The poster on my childhood bedroom was of... A Chevy Corvette C3 — it’s still my dream car! All the examples I’ve seen are rusted beyond belief. So I’m still looking around for the right example. One day I’ll hopefully be able to own the car that was on my wall for all those years.

I learnt to drive in... Officially it was a Vauxhall Corsa, but I only had about five lessons because before that there was a lot of learning to drive in supermarket car parks with friends and family.

The first car I owned... My Ford Fiesta got me on the road, gave me some freedom and impressed the girls. Unfortunately, the girls were only interested if they thought I could give them a lift home. And that’s where it ended…

The worst accident I’ve been in... I was 19 and driving my 16-valve Vauxhall Astra GTE. The car span out of control and I ended up in the middle of the road, the big sort of divider between the two lanes, sideways across that. I was fine but the car was ruined.

The car I first kissed a girl in... A B-Reg, blue Volkswagen Polo — I remember the girl, too! She told her mum I had two cars and her mum freaked out — she thought I was a drug dealer. But the car was pants, and she soon realised I was not rolling in drug money!

My current car is... I’ve got three children, so it’s a Hyundai Santa Fe — a seven-seater with wipe-clean seats for when the kids vomit in the car!

I wouldn’t be seen dead in... Even terrible-looking cars have got a story to tell. The fact is, any car can be a massive source of pleasure.

Top Gear starts Sunday 8pm on BBC2