Lydia Bright has become the latest celebrity to be eliminated on The Jump 2017.

The TOWIE trendsetter had to face the plunging slope for a spot in the final, but her jump fell shorter than Gareth Thomas, Emma Parker Bowles, Jason Robinson and Amy Willerton's.

However, it was a tight contest, with both Bright and Parker Bowles managing a jump of 12.5m. This meant their earlier air jump heights were used to determine who would go home: Parker Bowles scored a height of 7.87m, while Bright only managed 7.64m.

Different ski-suits, but matching jumpers… A dead heat for @LydiaRoseBright and Emma Parker Bowles! #TheJump pic.twitter.com/XuoGFMettI — Channel 4 (@Channel4) March 5, 2017

“It’s been the most amazing experience,” Bright said after leaving the contest. “I didn’t think I’d ever get this far! I’ve made friends for life!”

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith took home his fourth Mini Cowbell Trophy of the series after beating Spencer Matthews in the Grand Slalom. Smith is now in pole position for next week's grand final.

The Jump continues next week at 8:30pm on Channel 4