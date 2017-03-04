At 76, Tom Jones is the oldest coach on The Voice UK by quite some stretch (he's a quarter of a century older than Gavin Rossdale, in fact). But boy, the man can still belt out a tune.

The proof: during Saturday night’s first live episode of this year’s contest, the Welsh singing legend gave a performance of Randy Newman’s You Can Leave Your Hat On. And viewers got a perfect demonstration of his star power…

The praise came in thick and fast.

In fact, it was so good, some thought Tom deserved their vote.

Even if the lyrics were a bit saucy for some…

…and Gavin’s dad dancing took the attention of some viewers…

…Tom doubtless stole the show.