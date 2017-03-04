At 76, Tom Jones is the oldest coach on The Voice UK by quite some stretch (he's a quarter of a century older than Gavin Rossdale, in fact). But boy, the man can still belt out a tune.

The proof: during Saturday night’s first live episode of this year’s contest, the Welsh singing legend gave a performance of Randy Newman’s You Can Leave Your Hat On. And viewers got a perfect demonstration of his star power…

The praise came in thick and fast.

In fact, it was so good, some thought Tom deserved their vote.

Wow Tom Jones 😲 what a voice how do I vote for him @thevoiceuk 😂 #thevoiceuk — Vicky (@vickys238) March 4, 2017

Forget #thevoiceuk , Tom Jones just won. He may be 76 but he can still belt a tune out #tomjones — Neil Kiteley (@NeilNeilk1) March 4, 2017

76 years old @RealSirTomJones ... blows my mind... what a voice! #TheVoiceUK — Johnathan simonson (@Jmsimonson1) March 4, 2017

Even if the lyrics were a bit saucy for some…

The way Sir Tom Jones says 'All the lights' in that song, was nothing but pure sexual. He knows exactly what he's doing #TheVoiceUK — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) March 4, 2017

Babies are being made because of Tom Jones tonight @thevoiceuk #thevoiceuk — Kieran (@kiewilson89) March 4, 2017

Tom Jones , throwing my knickers @ the tv! #ledgend #TheVoiceUK — Victoria Mitton (@mitton_victoria) March 4, 2017

…and Gavin’s dad dancing took the attention of some viewers…

sorry but is that gavin doing dad dancing #thevoiceuk — Diamond Paintings (@JumariUK) March 4, 2017

Gavin's dad dancing is by the far the best part of The Voice 👌🏻#TheVoiceUk — Charlotte Smith (@t_illy92) March 4, 2017

…Tom doubtless stole the show.

Can I marry tom jones please #thevoiceuk — Kate (@if_you_see_kate) March 4, 2017